MOSCOW, Aug 7 The Russian central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 468.4 Previous week 472.4 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on: www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)