MOSCOW, May 7 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 358.5 Previous week 353.5 End-2014 385.5 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)