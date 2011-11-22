MOSCOW Nov 22 Celebrity restaurants, long
a fixture of New York and London, are now a confirmed Russian
fad with the recent opening of a Moscow venue by a home-grown
filmmaker raising the tally of eateries and bars backed by
artists, actors, socialites.
Andrei Konchalovsky, a veteran director known in the West
for his Hollywood movies, such as "Runaway Train" and "Tango and
Cash," opened the art-deco style Yornik restaurant with his wife
Yulia Vysotskaya earlier this month.
This followed the September opening of Chemodan, an eatery
inspired by Siberia's hearty cooking and owned by Oleg
Menshikov, an actor famous for his role in the 1994
Oscar-winning film "Burnt by the Sun."
The venues give the celebrity restaurant fad a local flavour
and follow a wave of importing famous restaurants that have
already made their names elsehwere, such as Nobu.
Vadim Irushkin of Restaurants Rating, a restaurant booking
and information company based in Moscow, said the trend is
visible, but that celebrities are not always the sole owners.
"Big restaurant companies (also) invite famous people to be
the 'first faces'," he said, citing the Russian socialite and
reality TV show host Ksenia Sobchak's Byblik (Bagel) and
old-time rock-pop singer Grigori Leps's karaoke bar, Leps Bar.
Those ventures are backed by the restaurant company The
Ginza Project, which is also behind dozens of so-called
"concept" restaurants in Moscow.
"We get a lot of requests to book tables in such places,
because many people are interested in the dolce vita lifestyle,"
Irushkin said. "Sometimes people don`t think about the food in
these restaurants, it is more about being seen than anything
else."
GLOSS, GLITTER AND GOLD
Moscow, one of the world's most expensive cities where
dining out can cost more than an average monthly mortgage bill
in the rest of the world, is very much about showing off.
Gloss, glitter and gold are not only regular themes for the
fashion-conscious Muscovites, but often dictate the decor of
spaces, public and private alike.
Increasingly saturated, however, with restaurants, bars and
cafes, the fight for customers is getting tougher, with owners
seeking to differentiate their places.
Menshikov, the owner of Chemodan (Suitcase) describes his
restaurant as a "gastronomic theatre" guided by 19th century
Siberia. Konchalovsky's Yornik (a sly trickster) is a glossy but
sombre affair of tomb-grey walls, low lighting and a scattering
of second-hand books.
The 74-year-old filmmaker, who rejects talk of a
celebrity-restaurants trend, chose the photographs of the
all-male "yorniki" on the walls: Ernest Hemingway, paunchy with
a rifle, Anton Chekhov and futurist poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.
"I just wanted a place for people who like good food, where
they can read," he told Reuters at the restaurant's launch.
The menu was supervised by his wife, Vysotskaya, an actress
and a famous local television chef, who described it as "Russian
food with a European slant".
On the menu is her creation, "gretchotto" - risotto made
with buckwheat porridge - a staple of Russian cupboards.
Gretchotto is cooked with white wine and chicken stock, but
vinaigrette and mascarpone have been added to lighten the dish.
Russia's largest casual dining chain operator Rosinter,
estimates the country's dining market value this year at 550
million roubles ($17.64 million), with Moscow's share at 40
percent of the total.
($1 = 31.1730 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Jennifer Rankin,; editing by Lidia Kelly)