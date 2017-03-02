MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's toy seller Detsky Mir
would consider paying 100 percent of its 2016 net
profit in dividend, the company's chief executive officer
Vladimir Chirakhov said on Thursday.
Detsky Mir said earlier on Thursday its net profit rose to
3.82 billion roubles ($65.58 million) in 2016 versus 976 million
roubles in 2015.
The board of directors of the company, which carried out an
initial public offering in February, is set to meet in May.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing
by Andrey Ostroukh)