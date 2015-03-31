MOSCOW, March 31 British toy store Hamleys
opened its largest shop in the world on Tuesday in central
Moscow despite an economic downturn in Russia that is forcing
buyers to cut back on spending.
Launched amid fanfare after seven years of renovation work
in what was the Soviet-era department store Detsky Mir
(Children's World), the new shop covers 6.750 square metres and
features a rocket made of nearly two million Lego bricks.
"We want to open much more in Russia. We consider it a
fantastic market for children's toys retail sales, a growing
market," Hamley's chief executive Gudjon Reynisson told Reuters
at the opening ceremony attended by officials including Moscow
mayor and close Kremlin ally, Sergei Sobyanin.
Reynisson's upbeat comments contrast with growing economic
hardship in Russia because of low prices for oil, its main
export, as well as a slide in its rouble currency and Western
economic sanctions imposed over the turmoil in Ukraine.
A spike in food prices also followed Moscow's ban on imports
of many groceries in response to the sanctions slapped by the
European Union and the United States.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Russian economy to
contract by 4.3 percent in 2015 and see inflation coming in at
13 percent at year-end.
A Hamleys representative in Russia, Yevgeni Butman, said the
toy store was now the second-largest in the world after a Toys R
Us shop in New York.
