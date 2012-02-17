MOSCOW, Feb 17 Russian annual retail sales rose by 6.8 percent in January, year-on-year, after a 9.5 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 7.6 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 yr/yr pct change +6.8 +9.5 +4.1 mth/mth pct change -26.3 +20.1 -24.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)