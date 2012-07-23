By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, July 23 Sergei Galitskiy opened his
first store in Russia's crisis year of 1998 and has never looked
back: his supermarket chain Magnit is opening three
shops a day and has a market valuation to rival that of Europe's
biggest retailer Carrefour.
Magnit has grabbed business in provincial towns from outdoor
markets and kiosks, while some Western retail giants like
Wal-Mart have yet to break in to Russia. Carrefour
came to Russia in 2009 - and has already left.
Galitskiy's regional focus - an unusual strategy for big
chains normally seeking to gain a foothold in Russia's
wealthiest markets of Moscow and St Petersburg - has allowed him
to take advantage of a lack of competition.
In a country where business success often comes from
political connections, Galitskiy is also something of an
exception - steadily building his chain of stores from his first
in the southern city of Krasnodar, over 1,300 km (800 miles)
from Moscow.
Under Galitskiy, who keeps a low profile despite his
ownership of Krasnodar's premier league soccer club, Magnit has
benefited from a growing middle class and consistently higher
rates of consumer spending in Russia, a country of 143 million.
Russian retail sales rose 6.9 percent year-on-year in June,
compared to 1.6 percent in Britain. Real wages rose by 12.9
percent.
Investors have caught on to the trend, piling money into
Magnit and eschewing more established Western players held back
by weak domestic economies.
"We are enthusiastic about Magnit because we expect it to
grow sales and earnings in a 4-5 years perspective," said Alexei
Krivoshapko, director at Prosperity Capital Management, which
says it is a large investor in Magnit.
A Reuters poll showed Magnit is likely to report on Tuesday
a 67.5 percent jump in second-quarter earnings.
"Expectations of high growth rates are fully reflected in
the stock price. What is particularly attractive is its ability
to grow fast and maintain high margins," said Evgeny Golosnoy,
an analyst at Nomos.
Despite generating only about 10 percent of Carrefour's
sales, its market value has jumped to $11.2 billion compared to
the French company's $11.7 billion.
"The likes of Magnit ... can get many years of solid growth
just by building stores where there aren't any," said Bruce
Bower, portfolio manager at Moscow-based fund manager Verno
Capital.
GETTING EXPENSIVE
But Verno Capital recently switched out of Magnit into arch
rival X5, Russia's top food retailer by sales,
concerned that Magnit was getting too expensive while viewing X5
as a turnaround play after a year of under-performance.
Magnit's Moscow-listed shares are up 31 percent in
the year to date - against a 2 percent fall in the broader
Russian index MICEX and a 14 percent fall in X5, which
has been dogged by management and operational issues.
In contrast Carrefour, the world's second biggest retailer
by sales behind U.S. giant Wal-Mart, is suffering from acute
competition against a weak economic backdrop and has shed 23
percent of its value in 2012.
The sharp rise in Magnit shares has inflated its valuation
to a price-to-earnings ratio of 27 times for 2012, among the
highest in Russia and compared to an average for Russian
consumer stocks of 15.9, according to Otkritie bank. X5 and
smaller rival Dixy Group trade at a P/E of 18 times
and 26 times for 2012 respectively.
"In this sector, value for shareholders is created by
capital expenditure ... the more stores they build, the faster
they grow," said Nomos Bank's Golosnoy.
Magnit, Russia's largest food retailer by stores with more
than 5,700 outlets, expects sales to rise by up to 30 percent
this year, backed by 1,400 new shop openings.
"Competition is growing every day but we still have
opportunities for more or less comfortable growth," Galitskiy,
44, told a conference call in March.
He was not available to be interviewed for this story.
Betting that food stores could thrive in Russia's regions
whatever the economic climate, Galitskiy handed over his
wholesale cosmetics business and founded Magnit when Russia was
at one of its lowest points since the end of communism.
CHEAPEST STORES
Most of Magnit's outlets are convenience stores with basic
product ranges that target shoppers with a medium level of
income, allowing it to open in small towns as well as cities.
Having grown to its current size, Magnit says it enjoys
roughly the same purchasing terms as market leader X5, which
helps it compete on price, win customers and defend margins.
"X5 is now investing in price. We won't let them remain the
cheapest stores," Galitskiy told a conference call in April.
Galitskiy, ranked Russia's 25th richest man by U.S. magazine
Forbes with an estimated fortune of $4.9 billion, the former
economics student and banker owns just under 40 percent of
shares in Magnit.
He said in an interview in 2006 that his initial regional
focus sought to avoid potential competition with foreign retail
giants such as Carrefour which he thought would naturally look
at markets like Moscow and St Petersburg.
Foreign retailers have had mixed results entering Russia.
Germany's Metro and France's Auchan have succeeded
and have many hypermarkets throughout the country, but Wal-Mart
has been thwarted in attempts to enter by acquisition.
Carrefour abandoned its expansion just a few months after
opening a Russian store in 2009, citing a lack of opportunities
that would secure it any sizeable market share, as it was
pressed to concentrate on domestic issues.