British police say attending an incident at a motorway services station outside London
LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday said they were attending an incident at a motorway service station on the busy M25 in Surrey, just outside of London.
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian retail sales rose by 4.3 percent in August, year-on-year, after a 5.4 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 mth/mth pct change +2.7 +1.6 +3.8 yr/yr pct change +4.3 +5.4 +8.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday said they were attending an incident at a motorway service station on the busy M25 in Surrey, just outside of London.
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines made a full-throated defense of globalization on Monday at their largest annual gathering, vowing not to give up on climate change agreements and calling for a swift resolution of a diplomatic rift threatening air travel in the Middle East.