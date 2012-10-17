* Retail sales up 4.4 pct in Sept, similar to August
* Capital investment falls by 1.3 pct
* Central bank may hold interest rates in response to weak
data
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Oct 17 Russia's economy is struggling to
maintain its recent growth momentum, economic statistics showed
on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that the central bank
will hold off on a further hike in interest rates next month
despite fears about rising inflation.
Data released by the State Statistics Service showed that
retail sales rose by 4.4 percent in September compared with a
year earlier, a marginal increase on 4.3 percent growth
registered in August.
The growth rate was sluggish compared to the first half of
the year, when retail sales grew by an impressive 7.3 percent,
although the September figure came in line with analysts'
average forecast in a Reuters poll.
A rapid increase in household consumption had enabled Russia
to shrug off the impact of a slowing international economy and
post relatively strong economic growth of 4.5 percent in the
first half of the year.
But the consumption boom lost steam over the summer, with
the latest figures showing that the slowdown has not been
significantly reversed.
"I am most disappointed about the retail sales growth," said
Natalia Orlova, chief economist t Alfa Bank.
"Higher inflation has resulted in a deterioration in
consumers' expectations, and this was probably one of the
factors why retail trade growth was rather modest."
A further disappointment was an unexpected fall in capital
investment by Russian companies, which fell by 1.3 percent in
September compared with a year earlier.
"The results are even weaker than expected," said Alexander
Morozov, chief Russia economist at HSBC.
"Overall we can say that private consumption growth remains
robust, but the outlook is getting weaker. And most
disappointing of course is that fixed investment growth turned
negative."
He said that the slowdown in investment was probably
because state-linked companies moved investment forward into the
first months of this year, and the final months of last year, to
coincide with key elections.
"Unfortunately I think these negative numbers are likely to
be repeated in the fourth quarter as well," he said.
INTEREST RATE HINTS
The consumption and investment figures are being closely
watched because of hints that they may provide about the next
moves in interest rates by the Russian central bank.
The central bank raised all its interest rates by 25 basis
points in September, and there is speculation that it may soon
raise them again to reinforce its anti-inflationary message.
However, the relatively disappointing economic data for
September increases the likelihood that it will hold off on
further rate increases for the time being.
A rate hike "is very unlikely with these very poor economic
figures," said Orlova.
But economists remain uncertain about the central bank's
next moves, given that the annual increase in consumer prices
reached 6.6 percent in September, above the central bank's
original target range for the year of 5-6 percent.
Wednesday's data showed that despite the slowing economy,
the labour market remains tight, with unemployment low at 5.2
percent, and wages growing by 13.9 percent in nominal terms and
6.6 percent in real terms, an acceleration compared with August.
"The economy is clearly losing some momentum compared with
the first half of the year. This clearly tells us that the
central bank should not be very aggressive in its tightening of
monetary policy," said Dmitry Polevoy, Russia economist for ING.
"At the same time, inflation is still above the central
bank's year-end target, and there are risks still that next
year's target range of 5-6 percent could also be exceeded. Given
all its logic, it can still deliver an extra 25 basis point hike
in lending rates."
