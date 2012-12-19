MOSCOW, Dec 19 Russian retail sales rose by 4.4
percent in November, year-on-year, after a 4.0 percent rise in
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.0
percent compared to the year-ago period.
The FSS provided the following data:
RETAIL SALES Nov '12 Oct '12* Nov '11
mth/mth pct change -0.6 +2.4 -1.0
yr/yr pct change +4.4 +4.0 +8.4
* - The Federal Statistics Service has revised October
year-on-year figures to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent.
(Compiled by Maya Dyakina)