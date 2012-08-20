MOSCOW Aug 20 Russian retail sales rose by 5.1 percent in July, year-on-year, after a 6.9 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.4 percent compared to the year-ago period.

The FSS provided the following data:

RETAIL SALES July 12 June 12 July 11

mth/mth pct change +1.6 +1.2 +3.3

yr/yr pct change +5.1 +6.9 +6.1

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)