MOSCOW, Feb 19 Russian retail sales rose by 3.5 percent in January, year-on-year, after a 5.0 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.8 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Jan '13 Dec '12 Jan '12 mth/mth pct change -27.1 +20.8 -26.0 yr/yr pct change +3.5 +5.0 +7.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)