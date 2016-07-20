OSCOW, July 20 Russian grocery retailer O'Key
Group increased its net revenue by 5.8 percent year-on-year in
the second quarter to 39,825 million roubles ($628.09 million),
the company said on Wednesday.
The company also said its like-for-like revenue was up by
2.3 pct year-on-year in the second quarter and LFL traffic was
up 4.1 percent.
Retail revenue net of sales in the discounter chain was up
2.4 pct year-to-year to 38,559 million roubles.
($1 = 63.4068 roubles)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing
by Jason Bush)