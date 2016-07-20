OSCOW, July 20 Russian grocery retailer O'Key Group increased its net revenue by 5.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 39,825 million roubles ($628.09 million), the company said on Wednesday.

The company also said its like-for-like revenue was up by 2.3 pct year-on-year in the second quarter and LFL traffic was up 4.1 percent.

Retail revenue net of sales in the discounter chain was up 2.4 pct year-to-year to 38,559 million roubles.

($1 = 63.4068 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Jason Bush)