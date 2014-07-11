MOSCOW, July 11 Russian food retailer O'Key
said on Friday that retail revenues rose 12 percent in
the second quarter, a deceleration from the 12.6 percent
recorded in the first quarter.
O'Key in April lowered its sales growth forecast for the
year to 12-16 percent from 15-19 percent. It is increasing
advertising and promotions to try to attract customers.
Like-for-like sales rose 3.8 percent versus 4.1 percent in the
first quarter, it said.
The company, which has struggled to meet its expansion
targets, recently replaced its chief executive officer after
predicting that its 2014 revenue growth would not exceed last
year's. [ID nL5N0MN1VI]
