* Justice Ministry asks Supreme Court to order rights
group's "liquidation"
* Activists say discussion of Soviet past not welcomed
* Putin puts loyalists on presidential rights council
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Oct 17 At the height of the uprising by
pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine this summer, a handful of
human rights workers recorded that Russian soldiers had been
killed on the battlefield, even though the Kremlin said its
troops were never there.
It was typical work for activists from the group Memorial,
which has emerged since the fall of the Soviet Union as Russia's
most important human rights organisation mainly by taking notes.
Memorial was founded by Soviet-era dissidents to document
the historical crimes of the Communist dictatorship's Gulag. It
came into its own during two wars in Chechnya in the 1990s and
early 2000s, when it sent teams of researchers into the conflict
zone, documenting the disappearances of civilians whose cases
would otherwise have gone unrecorded.
It has always been risky work: one of Memorial's board
members, Natalya Estemirova, was kidnapped and killed in
Chechnya in 2009 while researching allegations of abuse by
pro-Moscow authorities there. The crime has never been solved.
But even though the group has clashed with the Kremlin on so
many occasions, the authorities never actually tried to shut it
down. Until now.
Last month, the Justice Ministry announced that it had
appealed to the Supreme Court to have Memorial "liquidated" for
what it described as repeated violations of the Russian
constitution and Russian law.
For Oleg Orlov, one of the group's founding members, the
push to shut down Memorial shows that the Kremlin is determined
not only to stifle dissent in the present, but to control the
past.
"Kremlin propaganda needs to show that Russia has always
moved from victory to victory. In these current conditions of
propagandistic hysteria, we're simply not needed," Orlov said.
IT KNEW WHAT WAS GOING ON
Controlling the narrative has been the foremost weapon of
war for Russia in Ukraine since it seized the Crimea region in
March. The Kremlin insisted from the start that its own troops
were not operating in Ukraine, first in Crimea and later in the
eastern provinces seized by heavily armed pro-Russian rebels.
"Memorial discussed the accusations of Russian soldiers in
Ukraine, it knew what going on," said Sergei Krivenko, a member
of the group who led efforts to document the deaths of Russian
soldiers on Ukrainian soil.
It is easy to see how that work might anger the Kremlin. But
some Memorial activists say the group's documentation of the
crimes of the Soviet era, when millions perished in the Gulag
prisons of Joseph Stalin, is as dangerous to Putin's mythology
as its work on present-day events in Ukraine or Chechnya.
In 2012, when Putin returned to the presidency after
stepping aside for a term as prime minister, he passed a law
requiring all organisations that receive overseas funding to
register as "foreign agents". Memorial was tarred with that
label, with its implication of disloyalty, last year.
As Putin's approval rating soars to 82 percent, Kremlin
controlled media have increasingly trumpeted the victories of
Russia's Soviet past. Enemies, like the government in Kiev, are
being tarred with words used to describe the Nazis that the
Soviet Army defeated in World War Two.
Little surprise then that graffiti scrawled across the door
of Memorial's Moscow headquarters this year read: "fascists".
"NO NEED FOR A TRAGIC PAST"
Those like Memorial who point to the dark side of Russia's
Soviet history say they are finding their message increasingly
unwelcome. At the former "Perm 36" labour camp in the Ural
Mountains, the only Gulag prison still standing, activists have
opened a Museum of the History of Political Repression.
Regional Memorial representative Robert Latypov said local
authorities were trying to cut back the museum's activities,
which include an annual gathering of former prisoners and
dissidents.
"We work with a very tragic history, the theme of political
repression, and through the prism of that tragic past we try to
talk about the need for human rights and democracy," he said.
"But the authorities have no need for a tragic past. They
only want a proud past to boost patriotism and boost Putin's own
popularity ratings," he said by telephone.
These days, Putin frequently uses the language of human
rights to attack his enemies. State media carry statements from
the Foreign Ministry's human rights envoy, Konstantin Dolgov,
criticising Ukraine's government and the United States.
After Putin returned to the Kremlin, a presidential human
rights advisory council was revamped to add a number of
pro-Kremlin figures, including the chief of the parliamentary
foreign affairs committee, Alexei Pushkov, now on a U.S.
sanctions list for his role in Ukraine policy.
Earlier this week, Putin presided over a televised session
of the council. He used the meeting to criticise international
human rights groups for failing to note abuses against
Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.
"Unfortunately many international human rights organisations
have closed their eyes to what is happening, hypocritically
turning away from what is happening," Putin said in the gilded
state hall during a live broadcast. The speech was followed by
comments from council members who raised allegations of human
rights abuses by Ukrainian troops.
Memorial's Krivenko is a member of the council and was there
for the meeting, but never got a chance to speak.
"It was a scandal. Putin wants a human rights organisation
that he can use to show that he cares about rights, show that
problems are being addressed and one that won't deviate from his
political message," said Orlov. "That's not who we are."
