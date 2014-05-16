ALMATY May 16 An unmanned Russian rocket
carrying an advanced telecommunications satellite failed to
reach its designated orbit and crashed shortly after its launch
on Friday.
The Proton-M type booster rocket was launched from the
Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0142 Moscow time (2142 GMT
on Thursday) but an "emergency situation" prevented it going
into orbit, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
Russian media said the problem arose with the third stage
about nine minutes into the flight at a height of about 150 km
(94 miles), and parts of the satellite fell into the Pacific
Ocean or were scattered over Siberia and Russia's Far East.
No casualties or other damage were reported.
The Express-AM4R satellite which was being carried into
orbit is the most advanced telecommunications satellite used by
Russia, designed to provide affordable Internet access to people
in remote parts of the country, Russian media reports said.
The cost of the satellite's loss was not immediately clear.
It was the first major accident involving a Proton-M rocket
since last July, when three navigation satellites worth about
$200 million were lost when the engines failed.
That accident strained relations between Kazakhstan and
Russia, which are close political and trade allies, and
Kazakhstan imposed a temporary ban on all Proton launches from
its territory.
Moscow's Rossiya-24 television said all launches had been
suspended from Kazakhstan after Friday's launch.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Jason Bush and
Timolthy Heritage)