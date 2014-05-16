* Latest in a litany of mishaps for once-pioneering space
industry
* Lost satellite was to replace one that crashed in failed
2011 launch
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Dmitry Solovyov
MOSCOW/ALMATY, May 16 A Russian rocket carrying
a $275 million telecommunications satellite failed and burned up
shortly after launch on Friday, the latest in a series of
setbacks for Russia's once-pioneering space industry.
It was the second failure for Russia's workhorse Proton-M
rocket in less than a year, and the second time that it had
failed to deliver a European satellite intended to provide
advanced telecoms and Internet access to remote parts of Russia,
after the last one crashed shortly after launch in 2011.
Friday's unmanned mission went awry when the engine on the
third stage of the Proton-M booster rocket failed, Oleg
Ostapenko, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, told
Russian news agencies. He said the precise cause was unknown.
The failure occurred at an altitude of 160 km (100 miles),
about nine minutes after the early-morning lift-off from the
Russian-leased Baikonur facility in Kazakhstan.
The state-run RIA quoted Ostapenko as saying that the rocket
and all debris had burned up in the atmosphere: "We can say with
certainty that nothing reached Earth."
However, Russian media said some debris may have fallen into
the Pacific or been scattered over Siberia and Russia's Far
East. No casualties or damage were reported on the ground.
The lost Express AM4R satellite, worth more than 200 million
euros ($275 million), was described by its maker Astrium, a unit
of the European aerospace group Airbus, as one of the
most powerful satellites built in Europe.
Its loss delays a number of commercial projects by three to
four years.
"It's a heavy blow, of course. And the thing is that our
workhorse rocket - our most powerful and the most-used rocket -
has such a bad record," Ivan Moiseyev, head of the Russian-based
Institute of Space Policy think tank, told Kommersant-FM radio.
He said the rocket had a 7 percent failure rate, and its
unreliability was making it harder for Russia to compete in the
multibillion-dollar global satellite launch industry, giving a
boost to its European rival Arianespace and the American
newcomer SpaceX.
"It's a very unsuccessful picture on the whole and, if you
compare it with our main competitors, with Europe, their last
accident was 12 years ago," Moiseyev said.
Last July, three navigation satellites worth about $200
million were lost when the Proton-M rocket crashed near the
launch pad shortly after take-off.
That accident strained relations between Kazakhstan and
Russia and led Kazakhstan to temporarily ban Proton launches
from Baikonur.
State-run Rossiya-24 television said all launches had been
suspended from Kazakhstan after Friday's failure.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)