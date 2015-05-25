MOSCOW May 25 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 90 percent to 4.25 billion roubles ($85 million), helped by higher sales and prices.

The company also reported a 110 percent jump in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 5.10 billion roubles while sales grew 28 percent to 14.12 billion roubles. ($1 = 49.8725 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)