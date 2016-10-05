MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexei Likhachev, a deputy economy minister, as the new head of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, the previous head of Rosatom, Sergei Kiriyenko, was appointed as first deputy chief of Putin's administration. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly)