UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexei Likhachev, a deputy economy minister, as the new head of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier, the previous head of Rosatom, Sergei Kiriyenko, was appointed as first deputy chief of Putin's administration. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)