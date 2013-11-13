(Corrects corporate structure in paragraphs 1, 4 to show
* Uranium One mothballs Honeymoon mine in Australia
* Development of the Tanzanian Mkuju River mine may stop
* 50 pct of global production loses money - U1 president
MOSCOW, Nov 13 The mining arm of Russian
state-owned reactor builder and supplier Rosatom, among the
world's top three uranium producers, said it would freeze
expansion projects in Russia and elsewhere due to low prices.
The price of uranium, used mainly as fuel for nuclear
plants, plummeted after the March 2011 meltdown at Japan's
Fukushima Daiichi atomic power plant and has shown no signs of
recovery.
"We cannot discount the dramatic fall in natural uranium
prices, as a result of which over 50 percent of global uranium
production is currently loss-making," Vadim Zhivov, chairman of
Atomredmetzoloto and president of Uranium One Holding, told
Reuters in emailed comments on Wednesday.
"Given the unfavourable market environment, we have decided
to freeze expansion projects both in Russia and abroad," Zhivov
said.
Rosatom's mining arm comprises Atomredmetzoloto, which
controls Russian assets, and Uranium One Holding, which oversees
foreign assets.
Uranium One, a Canadian mining firm that Rosatom took
private last month, will mothball the Honeymoon mine in
uranium-rich South Australia, local media reported this week,
citing high costs and unfavourable contracts with Japan's Mitsui
.
A company spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that the mine
would be put in "care and maintenance" mode.
Zhivov did not specify which of the company's projects had
been cancelled, saying the details would be announced later.
Rosatom is also developing the Mkuju River mine in Tanzania
and several minor projects in Russia and has plans to expand its
Willow Creek project in the U.S. state of Wyoming.
Zhivov said the company was mulling production cuts at some
high-cost projects but did not elaborate.
Uranium One, which claims to have the lowest production
costs in the industry, said last week it planned to produce 12.5
million pounds of uranium oxide concentrate in 2013 and then
reduce output to 12.4 million pounds next year.
November uranium futures on the New York Mercantile
exchange closed at $35.85 per pound on Tuesday, compared with
$68 per pound before the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Uranium One Chief Executive Chris Sattler said in August
that low uranium prices would force high-cost mines to close,
which could boost prices in the next couple of years as supplies
dwindle..
