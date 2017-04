MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's second-largest bank VTB has agreed to sell its stake of around 10 percent in Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank to the French bank, while SocGen will sell VTB a number of Russian assets, the bank confirmed on Monday.

State-controlled VTB, which bought into Rosbank in 2010, said in May that the stake was not a strategic investment and that it was in talks to sell the asset.

Reuters reported news of the deal on Sunday. (Reporting by Megan Davies)