MOSCOW, June 10 Restaurant group Rosinter , which operates the Russian franchise of T.G.I. Friday's, on Monday posted a smaller quarterly net loss due to a decrease in foreign exchange losses and financial expenses.

The company made a first-quarter net loss of 26 million roubles ($807,200) in the three months to March 31, compared with a loss of 36 million roubles in the year-earlier period.

First-quarter revenue was flat, year-on-year, at 2.6 billion roubles, with growth held back by the closings of unprofitable restaurants, it said in a statement.

The company, struggling to win customers to its casual dining formats amid growing competition from western fast-food brands, last year slowed expansion to focus on improving profitability and reinforcing core brands.

Rosinter's main brands are Il Patio and Planet Sushi. It also develops British group Whitbread's Costa Coffee and plans to open McDonald's restaurants in airports and railway stations as a franchisee. ($1 = 32.2100 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Megan Davies)