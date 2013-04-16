MOSCOW, April 16 Restaurant group Rosinter , which operates the Russian franchise of T.G.I. Friday's, said on Tuesday its first-quarter same-store sales rose 0.3 percent year-on-year.

The growth was driven by a 1.9 percent increase in the average bill, while the number of bills was down 1.5 percent, the company said in a statement.

Rosinter, struggling to win customers to its casual dining formats amid growing competition from western fast-food brands, said last year it would slow expansion to focus on improving profitability and reinforcing core brands.

First-quarter consolidated net operating revenue, including newer restaurants, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year to stand at 2.47 billion roubles ($78.8 million), Rosinter said.

As of March 31, it had 395 outlets, up from 382 the year earlier and down from 408 at the end of 2012.

The company's main brands are Il Patio and Planet Sushi. It also develops British group Whitbread's Costa Coffee and plans to open McDonald's restaurants in airports and railway stations as a franchisee.

($1 = 31.3657 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Maya Dyakina and Mark Potter)