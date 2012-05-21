MOSCOW May 21 Russia's Rosnedra licencing
agency cancelled a decision to grant a licence for Trebs and
Titov oilfields to a consortium of Bashneft and LUKOIL
, Interfax news agency is quoting a Rosnedra official
as saying on Monday.
Rosnedra has long threatened the consortium with withdrawal
of the licence - initially held by Bashneft - saying the venture
does not have refining capacity as required under the terms of
the licence.
Interfax said that the Rosnedra official told a court
hearing that the decision to grant the licence was cancelled on
May 18 due to "irregularities connected to granting of the
licence."
Bashneft and LUKOIL declined to comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Denis
Pinchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)