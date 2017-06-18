* Rosneft finds first oilfield in Laptev Sea, eastern Arctic
* Western sanctions complicate Russian offshore oil projects
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, June 18 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft said on Sunday it had found its first oilfield
in the Laptev Sea in the eastern Arctic, making a breakthrough
in the search for hydrocarbons in the harsh and far-flung region
despite Western sanctions.
Rosneft and its partners plan to invest 480 billion roubles
($8.4 billion) in developing Russia's offshore energy industry
in the next five years, part of a drive to boost output from new
areas.
The company has sought tie-ups with several global oil
players to develop Russia's offshore regions. But a deal to work
in the Kara Sea in the western Arctic with U.S. company Exxon
Mobil was suspended in 2014 after the imposition of
Western sanctions against Moscow.
"The result of the drilling at the Khatanga licence block
allows Rosneft to be considered the discoverer of (oil) fields
in offshore Eastern Arctic," the company said in a statement.
Most Russian oil output comes from western Siberia, where
fields are depleting, pushing producers to look for new regions.
Sanctions complicate the process, barring Western companies from
helping with Arctic offshore, deepwater and shale oil projects.
The Arctic offshore area is expected to account for between
20 and 30 percent of Russian production, one of the world's
largest, by 2050.
Rosneft owns 28 blocks in the Arctic offshore area with
combined estimated resources of 34 billion tonnes of oil
equivalent.
There is only one offshore platform in the Russian Arctic,
Prirazlomnoye, operated by Gazprom Neft, which plans
to produce 2.6 million tonnes (52,000 barrels per day) this
year.
Analysts say oil production in the region - apart from
Prirazlomnoye - is years away and may start only in the
mid-2020s
Rosneft has been working in the Laptev Sea since 2014. It
values the hydrocarbon resources of the sea at around 9.5
billion tonnes of oil equivalent.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)