BRIEF-Konka Group back to black with net profit of 95.7 mln yuan in 2016
* Says it returns to net profit of 95.7 million yuan ($13.89 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.3 billion yuan year ago
MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's Sistema is not in talks to sell its oil group, Bashneft, to state oil company Rosneft, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the tycoon owner of Sistema, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Vedomosti business daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Rosneft was considering buying mid-sized oil producer Bashneft from conglomerate Sistema.
"We are not in talks," Yevtushenkov said by telephone when asked if Sistema was in talks to sell Bashneft, which produces over 300,000 barrels per day, to Rosneft. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.11 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.05 per share to shareholders for 2016