Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian anti-monopoly agency said on Friday it had received a bid for 100 percent of oil company Bashneft from Russian oil giant Rosneft.
The agency said it would review the bid within a month, a deputy head of the anti-monopoly body Anatoly Golomolzin told Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity