BRIEF-Select Energy Services files secondary shelf offering of up to 16.1 mln shares
* Files for secondary shelf offering of up to 16.1 million shares of class A common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oQZepC) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's Rosneft plans to raise 800 billion roubles ($14.8 billion) from the sale of new domestic rouble bonds, RIA Novosti news agency said on Wednesday quoting company statements.
Last year, Rosneft closed a deal to buy its peer TNK-BP for $55 billion, using capital markets to finance the deal, along with other tools.
($1 = 54.1910 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Thomas Grove)
* Files for secondary shelf offering of up to 16.1 million shares of class A common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oQZepC) Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: