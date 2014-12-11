MOSCOW Dec 11 Top Russian oil producer Rosneft
has set an annual coupon rate of 11.9 percent on the
sale of most of 625 billion roubles ($11.4 billion) in domestic
bonds, it said on Thursday, the bulk of a planned rouble
financing to help pay off debt.
Rosneft said this week it planned to raise 800 billion
roubles by issuing rouble-denominated bonds. No
price has been set on the new bonds, which it aims to sell later
on Thursday.
The company needs cash to service its debt, mostly incurred
during the acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP last
year for $55 billion.
More than 80 percent of that debt is denominated in foreign
currencies, and service payments have become more onerous for
Rosneft after its profits have been hit this year by a 40
percent slide in the rouble and a more than 40 percent slide in
oil prices.
The company has applied for financing from the National
Wealth Fund (NWF). On Wednesday, Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said the government had no plans to buy Rosneft bonds
using the NWF.
Rosneft is to repay $10.2 billion worth of loans in the
fourth quarter of 2014 and $19.5 billion next year.
"The company has fallen victim to rouble devaluation that is
putting a heavy drag on earnings via enormous FX losses, which
appears to jeopardize its profitability when coupled with the
drop in oil prices," Alfa Bank said in a note.
"Therefore, Rosneft previously announced plans to replace
some of its foreign debt with rouble borrowings, including the
bond placement. Rouble debt is currently fairly expensive, but
financing from the NWF would be considerably cheaper."
($1 = 54.7710 roubles)
(Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Jane Baird)