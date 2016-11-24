(Adds source, quotes, background)
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft is to return to the country's domestic bond
market after a two-year absence with a programme worth 1.071
trillion roubles ($16.6 billion), the company said on Thursday.
Rosneft, which is preparing to buy 19.5 percent of its own
shares from the state in a share buyback deal worth around 700
billion roubles, said that the money raised from the bonds might
be used for overseas projects, new upstream business and planned
refinancing.
A Rosneft source said the company has no plans to use bond
proceeds to finance the potential share purchase from its parent
company, the state energy holding Rosneftegaz. Rosneftegaz holds
a 69.5 percent stake in Rosneft.
"There is no intention, no goal to use funds any other way
(than for overseas projects, new upstream business and planned
refinancing)," the source said. A Rosneft spokesman declined to
comment.
A government decree earlier this month ordered the sale of a
19.5 percent stake in Rosneft, held by Rosneftegaz, to be
finalised by Dec. 5, with the budget receiving the funds by
end-2016. It did not stipulate a buyer, but Rosneft
is widely expected to buy the stake itself.
A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment on the timing, size
of the first bond and whether the bond proceeds can be used to
finance Rosneft's own buy back. The bonds issued under the
programme would have a maturity of up to 10 years.
The company also said its subsidiaries would be able to buy
its bonds as part of the programme.
Rosneft also said on Thursday its board had approved
Gazprombank as the arranger for the bond issue and the bank
might buy up to 173.2 billion roubles in Rosneft bonds. A
Gazprombank spokesman declined to comment.
CLOSELY WATCHED
Rosneft, which is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role
in the Ukraine crisis, faces limits on raising funds outside
Russia.
A large Rosneft bond issue at the end of 2014 coincided with
a steep slump in the rouble, with the deal later facing critics
from the Russian central bank governor as non-transparent.
Russia's central bank declined to comment on Thursday on the
possible effects of a new Rosneft bond programme on the
country's money and forex markets when contacted by Reuters.
In December 2014, Rosneft had issued 625 billion roubles of
bonds in the domestic bond market. This caused volatility in
domestic money market, which had expected the company to use the
money to buy foreign currency. The company said at the time that
proceeds were not used to buy foreign currency.
In January 2015, Rosneft placed another 400 billion roubles
in domestic bonds. It has not been active in the domestic bond
market since then.
Rosneft said in a statement the latest bond programme would
be conducted in separate issues taking into the account the
timing of investments and planned refinancing.
The Rosneft source said that the company would decide on the
volume of each tranche according to company needs. The source
declined any details on timing or volume of a first issue.
"There is a repayment schedule and we... have to have
corporate approvals to redeem and refinance (our) debt on
schedule," the source said.
Rosneft net debt stands at $26.1 billion as of the end of
the third quarter. It has to pay off $3.8 billion in the fourth
quarter of 2016 and another $12.9 billion in outstanding debt
next year, according to the company's latest presentation.
Last month, Rosneft signed a deal to buy a 49 percent stake
in Indian refiner Essar Oil, in a transaction costing
over $3 billion and pending regulatory approvals.
"This (bond programme) is a framework decision, to cover our
needs in quarters to come taking into account strategic overseas
deals we have had planned," the source said.
($1 = 64.6999 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Yelena Orekhova, Vladimir Abramov and
Vladimir Soldatkin in MOSCOW, Dmitri Zhdannikov in LONDON;
Writing by Denis Pinchuk/Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jane
Merriman, Christian Lowe and Alexandra Hudson)