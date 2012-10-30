PERM, Russia Oct 30 Russia will sell a 5.66
percent stake in Rosneft to British major BP
next year but will refrain from a wider privatisation of the
country's largest oil company in 2013, Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said in an interview.
"As far as I know, it (the stake sale) will be as a part of
the sale to BP, because in fact it is also a privatisation," he
said on the sidelines of a governmental meeting.
Rosneft is in the process of buying rival producer TNK-BP
from British major BP and Russia's AAR
consortium in a $55 billion deal.
As part of the proposed buyout of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the
British major will plough back $4.8 billion of the proceeds into
buying a 5.66 percent stake in Rosneft from state energy holding
company Rosneftegaz.
Russian state privatisation plan calls for selling stakes in
a wide range of companies and banks, aimed at raising funds for
budget and improve competitiveness.
The state wants Rosneftegaz to start cutting its 75.2
percent stake in the oil company from 2013, with a complete sale
by 2016.
Rosneft is already listed and sold shares worth $10 billion
in an initial public offering in 2006.