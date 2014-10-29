Oil falls on bulging U.S. crude inventories, record global supplies
* US crude stocks swell by 897,000 barrels to 532.5 million - API
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's Rosneft may increase its capital expenditure by 30 percent to some 1 trillion roubles ($23.4 billion) next year, the company's Chief Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a conference call.
"We assume that capex may increase compared to this year by 30 percent to reach close to 1 trillion roubles. But this will depend on many factors," he said.
Rosneft's capex was seen at around 600-700 billion roubles this year. Rosneft is the world's largest listed oil company by output. (1 US dollar = 42.8180 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will order a review of national monuments created over the past 20 years with an aim toward rescinding or resizing some of them - part of a broader push to reopen areas to drilling, mining and other development.