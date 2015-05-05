(Adds details on salary, background)
MOSCOW May 5 The head of Russia's Rosneft earns
at least 15-20 million roubles ($295,000-$390,000) a month, the
oil company said on Tuesday, disclosing Igor Sechin's basic
salary after President Vladimir Putin encouraged greater wage
transparency.
In a document on its website, Rosneft said its top
executives receive additional payments besides the basic salary,
including for working on the management board and dealing with
information classified as state secret.
Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output,
declined to disclose total pay for Sechin, who is a close ally
of Putin and took charge of the oil company in 2012 after ending
a stint as a deputy prime minister.
Last month, Putin called on top executives at Russian
state-controlled companies to disclose their income. The Russian
leader has long argued that the state has to offer good packages
to attract the best people to its highest positions.
Rosneft said on Tuesday that Sechin's contract had been
extended for five more years.
Rosneft, which is under Western sanctions due to Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis, bought its peer TNK-BP for $55
billion in 2013, partly using loans and other financial tools.
It has asked for funds from one of Russia's two rainy-day
funds, the National Wealth Fund, to help it finance its projects
as financing has all but dried up on global markets.
At the end of last year, Putin supported Sechin against
criticism that the firm's market capitalisation had dropped to
around $30 billion.
On Tuesday, Rosneft's market capitalisation was 2.72
trillion roubles ($53 billion), according to ThomsonReuters
data.
($1 = 51.1100 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper and
Ruth Pitchford)