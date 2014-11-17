* Rosneft chief Vienna visit sparks OPEC coordination talk
* Venezuela tries to rally support for oil output cut
* Moscow has declined pleas to join output cuts in past
MOSCOW/CARACAS Nov 17 Top Russian oil producer
Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin will fly to
Vienna on Nov. 25, just two days before the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in the city to debate the
plunge in oil prices.
The surprise announcement from the state-backed firm raised
speculation that Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir
Putin, will discuss coordinating with OPEC to try stem the near
30 percent drop in oil prices since June.
Venezuela said on Monday its Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez
and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had met in Moscow
and discussed "the need to coordinate actions in defence" of
prices in the oil market.
But Russia, the largest oil exporter outside OPEC, has so
far made no statement about joining any possible production cut,
even as the price drop threatens to tip its sanction-hit economy
into recession. Previous overtures between the producer group
and Russia have failed to produce results.
Oil's drop below $80 a barrel has raised the focus on the
OPEC meeting, with traders billing it as the most pivotal since
the 2008 financial crisis.
Rosneft said the Vienna oil conference was initially
scheduled to take place in Venezuela on Nov. 21 but was moved
"due to the initiative of the Venezuela side".
Still, traders are not counting on any quick action, within
OPEC or by other producers. Brent crude fell 23 cents a
barrel to $79.18 by 1934 GMT on Monday, near four year lows hit
last week.
OPEC veteran Ramirez, who was energy minister of the
cash-strapped Latin American country until September, has been
on a global tour of OPEC and non-OPEC nations to strengthen
calls for an output cut.
Sechin, as Russia's deputy prime minister, attended OPEC
meetings in 2008 and 2009 as prices collapsed during the
financial crisis, but Russia ultimately declined to take action
alongside the producer group to shore up the market.
Analysts say that Russia is still pursuing a policy of
closer ties with other oil producers, as well as potentially
needling Western powers, with whom relationships are at a
post-Cold War low over the situation in Ukraine.
Several Russian oil executives and government officials have
indicated they believe the drop in prices has been coordinated
by Washington and Saudi Arabia, the largest OPEC member.
Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi last week broke a
months' long silence to say there was no "price war" within the
group, but gave little indication he supported an output cut,
saying prices are set by markets.
