MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's finance ministry and the
central bank managed to minimise the market impact from the
privatisation of oil giant Rosneft, which required
conversion of foreign currencies into roubles, Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
Russia said earlier this month it sold a 19.5 percent stake
in Rosneft to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and
commodities trader Glencore. The deal had raised
concerns that the transaction could boost the rouble volatility.
"We and the central bank had a task to minimise the impact
from bringing foreign currency resources into the country. We
met the challenge," Siluanov said.
President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Friday that the
Russian state budget had received a payment from the QIA and
Glencore for the state stake in Rosneft.
Officials did not disclose details of the deal, such as how
the foreign entities bought the stake in Rosneft and how the
proceeds from the deal were transferred to the budget.
Speaking to reporters, Siluanov also said that his ministry
is planning to issue the first-ever treasury bonds for
households next year. He said the finance ministry aims at
selling up to 30 billion roubles ($489.6 million) worth of
bonds, known as "OFZ for people", in the first quarter.
Commenting on economic prospects, Siluanov said gross
domestic product may grow by up to 1.5 percent next year, which
is more than had been expected earlier. This year, the economy
is on track to contract by around 0.6 percent.
($1 = 61.2710 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
editing by Polina Devitt)