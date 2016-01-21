(Adds details of debt, background)
By Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
has the resources to meet its 2016 debt obligations of
$13.7 billion in full this year, the company told Reuters on
Thursday, as the value of the rouble against the U.S. dollar and
euro has plummeted.
Rosneft, under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis which limit its ability to borrow on global
markets, bought TNK-BP, its smaller competitor, for $55 billion
in 2013.
Rosneft said on Thursday it had a total of around $23
billion in free cash and short-term financial assets as of
Sept-end, 2015, enough to meet its debt obligations this year.
Rosneft, which accounts for 40 percent of Russian oil
output, said last year it had paid international banks $7.9
billion in the third quarter of 2015.
The company's net debt was down by 40 percent to $24.5
billion in the third quarter, quarter-on-quarter, thanks to the
forward payments by its clients worth more than 1 trillion
roubles ($11.9 billion).
Rosneft did not elaborate on Thursday whether it expected
more such forward payments this year.
The company raised 625 billion roubles in rouble bonds at
the end of 2014, in a deal described later by the central bank
governor Elvira Nabiullina as "non-transparent, unclear to the
market and... an additional factor of volatility."
Rosneft said at the time it did not use the funds raised to
buy foreign currency.
($1 = 84.0900 roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)