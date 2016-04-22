MOSCOW, April 22 Rosneft, Russia's
biggest oil producer, said on Friday its board had recommended
paying a dividend of 11.75 roubles per share on its profits
last year, up from the 8.21 roubles paid for 2014.
The dividend payout will total 124.5 billion roubles ($1.87
billion), or 35 percent of Rosneft's net profit under the
international financial reporting standard (IFRS), the company
said in a statement.
The payout is less than the dividend rate of 50 percent of
net profits that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has
ordered state-owned companies to pay in an attempt to replenish
state coffers hit by the collapse in oil prices.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week the
50 percent payout rate should be mandatory for all state
companies.
Rosneft is 69.5 percent owned by state-controlled company
Rosneftegaz, while BP owns 19.75 percent.
The company's relatively low rate level of payout could
prove a blow to Medvedev's plans to raise an additional 100
billion roubles ($1.5 billion) for the federal budget.
Chief Executive Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of
President Vladimir Putin, has previously squared off against
Medvedev, who is seen as a dove in Russia's political circles.
($1 = 66.5600 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Editing by
Lidia Kelly and Greg Mahlich)