MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft has started oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, expanding its exposure to global markets after recent acquisitions, three industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Rosneft declined immediate comment.

Rosneft is supplying the oil via Glencore, the sources said.

Glencore is now a Rosneft shareholder after it together with a Qatari fund acquired 19.5 percent in the Kremlin-controlled producer recently.

Trading sources told Reuters that Rosneft will supply 80,000 tonnes of oil via the route to each of the countries this month, while supplies will total 500,000 tonnes in January - March. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)