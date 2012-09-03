MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian oil company Rosneft
has signed a deal to supply gas to one of the German
utility group E.ON's Russian power stations over the
next three years.
State-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights to
export Russian gas, but the country's non-Gazprom producers,
including oil companies that are under pressure to cut harmful
flaring of associated gas, are building up their own domestic
supply businesses.
Rosneft, which is also state-run, is Russia's top crude oil
producer and pumps about one billion cubic metres (bcm) of
natural gas a month. It said that it will supply E.ON Russia's
power generator in the oil town of Surgut with a total of 4.65
bcm in 2013/15.
E.ON Russia will also buy an unspecified volume of gas for
the generator from Novatek and Surgutneftegaz
, the company said.
The utilities company controls five power generators in
Russia with a total capacity of 10.3 GW, roughly half of which
is produced by the Surgut power plant.
E.ON plans to spend of nearly 110 billion roubles ($3.4
billion) in the next few years to increase its generating
capacity in Russia by 2.5 GW.
($1 = 32.3237 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by David Goodman)