MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian oil company Rosneft has signed a deal to supply gas to one of the German utility group E.ON's Russian power stations over the next three years.

State-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights to export Russian gas, but the country's non-Gazprom producers, including oil companies that are under pressure to cut harmful flaring of associated gas, are building up their own domestic supply businesses.

Rosneft, which is also state-run, is Russia's top crude oil producer and pumps about one billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a month. It said that it will supply E.ON Russia's power generator in the oil town of Surgut with a total of 4.65 bcm in 2013/15.

E.ON Russia will also buy an unspecified volume of gas for the generator from Novatek and Surgutneftegaz , the company said.

The utilities company controls five power generators in Russia with a total capacity of 10.3 GW, roughly half of which is produced by the Surgut power plant.

E.ON plans to spend of nearly 110 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) in the next few years to increase its generating capacity in Russia by 2.5 GW. ($1 = 32.3237 Russian roubles)

