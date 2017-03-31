NEW DELHI/MOSCOW, March 31 The acquisition of
Indian refiner Essar Oil by a consortium led by
Russian oil company Rosneft is expected to be
completed in the next few weeks, Essar said in written comments
to Reuters on Friday.
"The parties are working towards obtaining the requisite
approvals to complete the transaction. We are hopeful that the
deal will be completed in the upcoming few weeks," Essar said.
All the parties, which include Rosneft and commodities
trader Trafigura along with Russian private investment group
United Capital Partners, have previously said that the deal was
expected to be completed within the first quarter.
A Rosneft spokesman confirmed on Friday that the timing of
the deal's completion had moved. UCP declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Katya Golubkova and
Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)