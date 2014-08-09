(Corrects name and position of ExxonMobil's Waller)
SOCHI, Russia Aug 9U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil
began drilling for oil in Russia's Arctic on Saturday,
its partner Rosneft said, despite sanctions imposed on
the Russian company by Washington over the crisis in Ukraine.
"Today, commercial success is driven by efficient
international cooperation," Russian President Vladimir Putin
told Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Glenn Waller, ExxonMobil's lead
manager in Russia, on a videoconference call from his Black Sea
residence.
