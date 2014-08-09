(Adds details, quotes, context)
SOCHI, Russia Aug 9U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil
began drilling in Russia's Arctic on Saturday, despite
Western sanctions imposed on its Russian partner Rosneft, and
was hailed by Russia's president as an model of "cooperation".
Although U.S. sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine are not
designed to halt joint projects by Russian and U.S. companies,
they nevertheless aim to starve Rosneft of dollar financing and
ban access to modern technology.
"Today, commercial success is driven by efficient
international cooperation," Vladimir Putin told Rosneft CEO Igor
Sechin and Glenn Waller, ExxonMobil's lead manager in Russia, on
a videoconference call from his Black Sea residence in Sochi.
"Businesses, including Russian and foreign companies,
perfectly realise that and despite certain current political
difficulties, pragmatism and common sense prevail, and we are
pleased to hear that," he said.
Exxon brought a rig from Norway to drill Russia's first well
in the Kara Sea and its move will be seen as a vote of
confidence in Rosneft, run by a close ally of Putin's, Igor
Sechin, who has also had sanctions imposed on him by Washington.
"We of course welcome this approach (to cooperate) and are
from our side are open to expand our cooperation," Putin said.
"I am convinced that the joint projects between Rosneft,
Exxon Mobil and other companies will benefit our national
economies, will contribute to strengthening the global energy
situation," he said.
Waller, who spoke Russian, said the company was keen to keep
working in Russia.
"Our cooperation is a long-term one," he said. "We see big
benefits here and are ready to work here with your agreement."
The United States and the European Union have introduced
sanctions, from asset freezes and visa bans for businessmen and
officials thought close to Putin, to limits on access to Western
capital for Russian state banks over what Western powers say is
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Moscow has responded by banning food imports from the United
States, European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, with Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev threatening further counter-sanctions
if the West presses ahead with more penalties.
