BRIEF-Wintrust financial Q1 earnings per share $1
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has asked for up to 250 billion roubles ($4 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to finance its four projects, Interfax news agency cited an economy ministry official as saying on Thursday.
The Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Podguzov was also quoted as saying that a project to produce liquefied natural gas, Yamal LNG, may get state support of 150 billion roubles in the first quarter.
Yamal LNG shareholders and Russia's Novatek, France's Total and China's CNPC.
($1 = 61.3190 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 19 India risks straining public finances and undermining already ailing state banks, economists said, after a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and moves to do something similar in at least four other states.