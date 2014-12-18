(Writes through, adds detail)

MOSCOW Dec 18 A project to produce liquefied natural gas, Yamal LNG, may get state support of 150 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) from Russia's National Wealth Fund in the first quarter, Interfax news agency cited an economy ministry official as saying on Thursday.

The Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Podguzov was also quoted as saying that Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has asked for up to 250 billion roubles ($4 billion) from the fund to finance its four projects.

Yamal LNG shareholders and Russia's Novatek, France's Total and China's CNPC.

Several Russian companies have asked the state to provide support from the fund as they have been largely banned from access to Western money due to international sanctions imposed against Moscow over its role in Ukrainian conflict.

Rosneft has been lobbying for the government to provide almost $50 billion in financial assistance to help it weather Western sanctions, including by purchasing bonds from the Wealth Fund.

Podguzov said that the loan maturity for the $20 billion Yamal LNG project is set at 15 years with possible rate of 3 percent over LIBOR, while the loan would be pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The project is scheduled to produce 16.5 million tonnes of LNG later this decade.

