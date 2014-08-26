(Adds detail, background)
MINSK Aug 26 Russia may provide some state
support for sanctions-hit oil producer Rosneft, but
significantly less than it has asked for, Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday .
Rosneft head Igor Sechin has asked for 1.5 trillion roubles
($41.5 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to help the
company weather western sanctions against Moscow in the Ukraine
crisis, Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier this month.
"There are some options for the support but the sums' order
of magnitude is less than that," Ulyukayev told reporters.
Rosneft is facing a debt refinancing challenge as its access
to Western capital is limited by the sanctions.
The company needs to repay 440 billion roubles ($12 billion)
by year-end and another 626 billion roubles ($17 billion) next
year, according to its latest presentation, after it borrowed
heavily to finance last year's $55 billion acquisition of
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.
"The company is having a problem of lack of financing from
the global markets. I have discussed the problem with the
company's management," Ulyukayev said.
Analysts have been concerned about Rosneft's ability to
attract funds as costs of borrowing have risen for Russian
companies after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from
Ukraine in March.
But Moody's said that Rosneft has taken steps to mitigate
refinancing risks by signing an oil contract with China's CNPC.
In June 2013, Rosneft and CNPC agreed to double oil flows to
China to 600,000 barrels per day in a $270 billion deal between
2018 and 2037, with partial pre-payments.
(1 US dollar = 36.1480 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)