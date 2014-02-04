* Rosneft now third biggest Russian gas producer
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Feb 4 Kremlin state oil champion Rosneft
is speeding up investment in gas assets as it plans to more than
double gas output by the end of the decade to take advantage of
the gradual Russian gas market liberalisation, a top executive
said.
Rosneft, already the world's largest listed oil
firm by output, has seen its gas output trebling over the past
year to 42 billion cubic metres - enough to meet gas demand in a
country the size of France - thanks to acquisitions.
It wants to grow gas output to 100 bcm by 2020, enough to
meet demand in a country like Great Britain, the biggest
European gas market, channelling some of its around $20 billion
in capital expenditure programme towards gas projects.
"We have one of the largest global portfolios of new assets
- about 20 percent today and it will grow to 40 percent in our
production going forward - that requires substantial capex,"
Vice-President Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told Reuters TV.
Headed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir
Putin, Rosneft boosted its share of Russian oil output to more
than 40 percent last year through its $55 billion acquisition of
TNK-BP.
Along with Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, it
successfully lobbied for amendments that would allow it to sell
liquefied natural gas abroad, breaking the export monopoly of
state-controlled Gazprom.
"Our gas production grew to 42 billion cubic metres (bcm)
over the year which makes us number three in terms of Russian
gas production, so quite an important aspect of that and we
maintain focus on our gas programme throughout the year,"
Slavinskiy told Reuters TV.
Rosneft has ambitions to become Russia's second-largest gas
producer with output of 100 bcm of gas a year by 2020, up from
about 13 bcm in 2012, backed by organic growth and acquisitions.
The Russian gas industry is dominated by Gazprom, which
produced 479 bcm last year, or 73 percent of the Russian total.
According to recent research by Sberbank CIB, Gazprom's
domestic market share will drop to 53 percent by 2020, with
Novatek and Rosneft getting 20 and 18 percent respectively.
In addition to TNK-BP, Rosneft agreed to buy gas company
Itera and the gas assets of diamond company Alrosa in a bid to
reach its goal. Along with ExxonMobil, it plans to build
a plant to liquefy natural gas in Russia's Far East.
STILL SPENDING
Slavinskiy, who joined Rosneft last year from Citigroup to
oversee its finances, said the company plans capital
expenditures of around 700 billion roubles ($19.8 billion) this
year to develop new fields.
In 2013, it spent 593 billion roubles on capital
expenditures.
He added that Rosneft's business plan envisages an oil price
of below $100 per barrel.
Rosneft on Tuesday posted 551 billion roubles in 2013 net
profit, up 51 percent year-on-year, backed by acquisitions. Its
oil production reached 4.2 million barrels per day, with organic
growth of 1 percent.
Rosneft sees its annual oil output growth at around 1
percent in 2014 through 2017, accelerating to between 3 and 4
percent thereafter thanks to new fields and advanced drilling
technologies.
Slavinskiy added that Rosneft may look at opportunities in
Mexico, which is opening up its energy sector to foreign
companies.
Lukoil, Rosneft's closest domestic peer, signed a
cooperation agreement with Mexican state-run firm Pemex last
month.
"We are looking at different areas and Mexico is being one
of them. But we certainly look at projects together with our
partners - Exxon, Statoil, Eni," he said.
"They all share interesting ... ideas of what could be done
together - they often invite us to join projects and Mexico
could be one of those opportunities."
($1 = 35.3405 Russian roubles)
