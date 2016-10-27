MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz could deposit up to 1.8 trillion roubles ($28.61 billion) at Gazprombank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sources asked not to be named due to sensitivity of the matter. The economy ministry and Gazprombank declined to comment on the issue.

One of the sources said the funds may be deposited at Gazprombank for a period from one day to three years.

Russia's government wants to sell a 19.5 percent stake in oil giant Rosneft by the end of the year to plug holes in the budget. Rosneft is controlled by the state via Rosneftegaz.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said earlier on Thursday that the government wants to sell a state stake in Rosneft to "real investors" but may ask the company to buy its own shares to prop up the country's budget. ($1 = 62.9225 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)