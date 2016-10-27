MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's state energy holding
Rosneftegaz could deposit up to 1.8 trillion roubles ($28.61
billion) at Gazprombank, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The sources asked not to be named due to sensitivity of the
matter. The economy ministry and Gazprombank declined to comment
on the issue.
One of the sources said the funds may be deposited at
Gazprombank for a period from one day to three years.
Russia's government wants to sell a 19.5 percent stake in oil
giant Rosneft by the end of the year to plug holes in
the budget. Rosneft is controlled by the state via Rosneftegaz.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said earlier on
Thursday that the government wants to sell a state stake in
Rosneft to "real investors" but may ask the company to buy its
own shares to prop up the country's budget.
