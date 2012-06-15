TUAPSE, Russia, June 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin he wanted the state oil company, Russia's largest producer, to increase dividends and asked if it was possible to pay 25 percent of net profit, up from 11.5 percent.

"We are working towards that goal," Sechin replied, speaking at a presentation of Rosneft's strategy in the Black Sea port and refinery town of Tuapse. (Reporting Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)