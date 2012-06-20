MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi
* Qatar recovers almost a third of losses due to diplomatic crisis
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 (Rosneft) - Russia's Rosneft will increase its 2012 investment programme to 600 billion roubles ($18.50 billion) from earlier planned 500 billion roubles, the company's deputy chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We will spend almost 600 billion roubles on investment programme this year," Dmitry Avdeev, a recently named Rosneft deputy, said.
($1 = 32.4363 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Moscow,; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
LONDON, June 8 Oil prices pared losses on Thursday, having hit one-month lows earlier in the day after unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already oversupplied market.