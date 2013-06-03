(Writes through with full interview)
By Melissa Akin and Sophie Sassard
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 3 Russia's Rosneft
is under no pressure to sell assets to fund debt repayments and
will decide how to streamline its business once cost savings
from a takeover of rival TNK-BP become clear, its finance chief
said on Monday.
Announcing Rosneft's $55 billion takeover of rival
TNK-BP last year, Chief Executive Igor Sechin said the
state-controlled oil major would look to sell non-core and less
profitable assets.
Bankers who helped finance the buyout said they were led to
expect payback in the form of mandates for up to $15 billion in
disposals that could include producing oilfields in West
Siberia, sources familiar with the matter said last week.
"We are not moving as some expected us to move. We are
moving at our own pace... We are also going through a very
thorough synergy analysis and one needs to be patient,"
Rosneft's Chief Financial Officer, Svyatoslav Slavinsky, said in
a telephone interview.
He said banks would be hired to manage the disposals "in due
course", and played down any suggestion that Rosneft had a
preferred banking partner.
Slavinsky served as head of corporate and investment banking
at Citi in Moscow before moving to Rosneft in March.
Rosneft raised debt of $16.8 billion in 2012 and $13 billion
earlier this year to finance the TNK-BP deal, using banks
including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole
, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Societe Generale
and UniCredit.
OPEN FOR PROPOSALS
The prospect of Rosneft asset sales is a bright spot on the
horizon for investment bankers faced with weak M&A activity this
year.
Yet the timing of such sales is still unclear, and for
Slavinsky there are no imminent debt repayments that might
justify rushing through such sales to free up funds.
"When approaching the divestiture ideas, we are mindful that
we don't need to raise liquidity to service our debt. We paid
down $1.15 billion in the first quarter. From that standpoint,
there is no pressure," Slavinsky said.
Rosneft's net debt more than doubled in rouble terms from
the end of 2012 as it borrowed to fund the buyout of BP
and a quartet of Russian billionaires from TNK-BP.
Repayments are a relatively low 239 billion roubles ($7.5
billion) this year, rising to around 500 billion roubles each in
2014 and 2015, Rosneft said in its first-quarter results.
Banking sources told Reuters that Rosneft had indicated the
$15 billion of potential sales included parcels of producing
assets in West Siberia, where the core of its production is
located. Many of the fields are mature and, in places, the
company struggles to squeeze out profits.
Rosneft and other Russian oil companies are hoping the new
technologies that drove the shale revolution in the United
States can be deployed at their own fields to help boost output.
But some analysts have noted the difference between the vast
corporate structures that control Russian oil fields and the
more entrepreneurial family operations which dominate U.S. shale
output. They suggest that some tougher Russian plays could be
handed off to entrepreneurs.
Slavinsky declined to comment directly on the prospect of
selling West Siberian oilfields, but said Rosneft was aiming to
use some principles borrowed from U.S. shale entrepreneurs at
its own fields.
Rosneft executives met analysts last week to lay out plans
for stabilising falling production at key West Siberian
divisions, mainly through use of newer production technologies.
"We are looking at all the options, not just selling assets
that may not perform. We do have tools and technologies to
improve performance and we can apply them. We are trying to be
thoughtful and creative regarding what we can use in terms of
technologies."
"West Siberia is still our focus. We do not deny it but we
approach it from a slightly different angle," Slavinsky said.
($1 = 31.9362 Russian roubles)
